Lady Gaga Confirms good kid m.A.A.d. city Appearance With Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga went and caught Kendrick Lamar in Chicago for his performance at the Pitchfork Festival, and what was widely assumed has now been made official from the leader of the “little monsters.”

“I am so excited to announce that a record I’ve been working on has now become a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for his album,” Gaga tweeted earlier today. “Kendrick Lamar and I are dropping the record on September 6th, it’s called “PARTYNAUSEOUS.”

This isn’t the first time Lady Gaga collaborated with an Interscope rapping label mate, as she famously sung the hook on “Chillin,” when Wale was under the label. Kendrick Lamar’s debut major label album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city, hits stores on October 2nd.

—

Photo: Instagram