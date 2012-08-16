G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer Pushed Back Again For More Features

The only thing that’s for sure about Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music, is that nothing is for sure. The same goes for his release dates. The group’s album, Cruel Summer, is looking less and less likely that it will make a true impact during the solstice, but according to Malik Yusef, it might be worth the wait. “It looks like a push back, on #CRUELSUMMER,” Yusef, longtime Kanye West collaborator tweeted to a fan. “But our wish has [four] additional features has MOSt DEFinitely been granted.”

The way Malik Yusef worded the tweet, one can only assume that the artist formerly known as Mos Def, Yaslin Bey, will be added to the project along with three other features. According to Amazon, Cruel Summer will be hitting the stores on September 18th, instead of the initially announced date of September 4. It’s looking like a cruel autumn. UPDATE: Hit-Boy spoke with Mikey Fresh of VIBE and said that the G.O.O.D. Music crew is on their way to Hawaii to put the final touches on Cruel Summer.



Photo: Ernest Estime