Hit-Boy’s Sway In The Morning Freestyle [VIDEO]

Hit-Boy’s been on his press run promoting his new record, #HITStory, and this morning he visited Sway In The Morning and ran through the “Five Fingers Of Death.” DJ Wonder tossed out a few beats including “Oh I Think They Like Me,” “Through The Wire,” “Sock It To Me,” and more.

After Hit-Boy comes off the top of the dome for Sway, the Oakland OG gives him his stamp of approval after informing him of the big producer-to-rapper steps he had to fill. Hit the jump to check out Hit’s visit to Shade 45 and if you haven’t downloaded HITStory yet, do that right now and right here.

