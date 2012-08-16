Busta Rhymes ft. Gucci Mane – “Make It Look Easy” [LISTEN]

Busta Rhymes held a listening session yesterday for his new, free album Year Of The Dragon. One of the standout records from the album is this Gucci Mane assisted track called “Make It Look Easy.” The six-hour long studio session Busta Rhymes held in New York City was said to be an amazing experience according to those who attended.

This is probably the first time you will ever hear Gucci mane on a “New York” type of beat. The sample here is James Brown’s “Blues And Pants” which was made famous by The Notorious B.I.G. on “Dreams.” Hit the jump and get a listen to the record and be ready for Year Of The Dragon when it drops for free courtesy of GooglePlay on August 21st.

