HHW Gaming: Xbox Latest Collaboration With Bluey Delivers A Custom Xbox Series X You Want To Hug

Xbox is not done with the collabs. Just days after announcing a collaboration with the upcoming Timothée Chalamet-led film Wonka, fans of the lovable animated pup Bluey, it’s your time to shine.

On Friday, November 17, Xbox unveiled the Bluey addition of its Xbox Series X console. The latest collaboration delivers a console you want to use to boot up your Xbox Game Pass subscription and give a hug.

The console comes in Bluey’s vibrant blue color and features the lovable Aussie cattle dog’s face on the front. The accompanying controller matches the console’s vibe and features Bluey’s sister, Bingo.

Like every collaboration, this console can’t be bought, but you can win it by following Xbox on X (formerly known as Twitter) and retweeting the Xbox sweepstakes tweet.

The sweepstakes begins today and wraps up on December 13, 2023.

Bluey The Video Game Is Also Out

On top of the announcement of the Bluey Xbox Series X announcement, you can also join the adventure in Bluey: The Video Game, available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Here’s the official synopsis per Xbox:

For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and the beach. Play some of your favorite games from the TV show, such as Keepy Uppy, Magic, Xlylophone, and much more! This game won’t be “trifficult”, just a lot of fun. Experience the joy and wonder of Bluey’s world, with local multiplayer so you can play with friends and family in story mode and free play! Explore and collect items for your sticker book, unlock dress ups and uncover the many secrets and hidden references throughout each location.

Even though you can’t swipe the card for this custom Bluey Xbox Series X, you should definitely try to win it for the young gamer in the house.

While you are at it, pick up a copy of Bluey The Video Game; it’s only $39.99.

Photo: Xbox / Bluey