HHW Gaming: Xbox & ‘Wonka’ Team Up For A Very Sweet Collaboration

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This Xbox collaboration will melt in your mouth and your hands.

Xbox isn’t shy about pushing the envelope regarding its collaborations. Remember the Barbie Series S? With its latest one, the brand will team up with Wonka, the new film starring Timothée Chalamet as a younger version of the legendary confectioner.

When it comes to collaborations, Xbox is not shy about introducing firsts, and that continues to be the case with this unique partnership between Microsoft gaming company and film.

The latest bundle will see a special Wonka chocolate bar-inspired Xbox Series X safely stored inside a unique console display that looks just like Willy Wonka’s iconic chocolate store.

The console is a fully functional Series X console, which means it is not edible. However, an edible Xbox controller made of 100% pure chocolate and covered in gold wrapping will be available for the first time.

Now, if you’re worried about not having a controller to use with your Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X, don’t worry: a working, custom-designed, burgundy-colored Xbox Wireless Controller, inspired by Wonka’s coat, is included in the bundle.

Your Gaming Adventures Is Like A Box of Chocolates

But wait, there are more treats for you to enjoy. The bundle will have five chocolate truffles “uniquely crafted to complement your Xbox gaming adventures.”

The box includes:

Achievement Hunting: Delicious chocolate with a boost of energy ingredients, which helps with long-term gaming focus. Time to rack up that Gamerscore.

Delicious chocolate with a boost of energy ingredients, which helps with long-term gaming focus. Time to rack up that Gamerscore. Button Masher: Buzzing with bold espresso to keep your reactions crisp and your head in the game.

Buzzing with bold espresso to keep your reactions crisp and your head in the game. Your Citrus Sidekick: Chocolate and orange team up for a sunny burst of flavor, in honor of the fruitful variety of games available on Xbox Game Pass.

Chocolate and orange team up for a sunny burst of flavor, in honor of the fruitful variety of games available on Xbox Game Pass. Xtra Kick: Balances out the sweet with just the right amount of heat. Just like any end boss, this gets you a little fired up but yields sweet rewards.

Balances out the sweet with just the right amount of heat. Just like any end boss, this gets you a little fired up but yields sweet rewards. Wonka for the Win: Sometimes the greatest joys in life are also the simplest. So, this treat focuses on the essence of what makes a great truffle: the chocolate. 100% pure, decadently delicious chocolate.

How Do You Score This Sweet Xbox x Wonka Collaboration?

Like every collab, the gaming company gives fans a chance to sink their teeth in this limited-edition bundle by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway will run from November 13, 2023, through December 14, 2023.

We wish all of you good luck.

For more information about the contest, head here.

To see more photos of the collaboration, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Wonka