Subscribe
News

Eminem Announces New Album ‘The Death Of Slim Shady’

Eminem still got some gas left in the tank, but can he produce the fire he use to decades ago? We'll find out this summer...

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After years of playing the sideline of the Hip-Hop game, Eminem seems ready to return with a brand new album, but judging from the title of it, this just might be the last time the rap icon releases an LP in his illustrious career.

Yesterday (April 25), Eminem dropped by the NFL Draft which was being held in his hometown of Detroit. While he was there he took the time to announce the news that he’d be releasing his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, this summer. To get the album buzzing he released a trailer for the project, which featured clips of some of Em’s most popular songs released over the last two decades. (Feel old yet?)

Playing off of Unsolved Mysteries, the trailer asks the question of “who killed Slim Shady” and comedically features a cameo from 50 Cent who says, “He’s not a friend. He’s a psychopath.”

Though no new songs were featured in the trailer to give us an idea of what the album would sound like, it’s a pretty safe bet that fans will tune in regardless as this man has had a loyal following since breaking into the game in 1999.

Check out the trailer to Eminem’s forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, and let us know if you have any expectations for it in the comments section below.

RELATED TAGS

Eminem

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
News

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close