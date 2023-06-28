HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up With Barbie For A Custom Xbox Series S Console With Its Own Dream House

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Xbox is now officially a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

Ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film, Xbox has unveiled its hottest collaboration that will introduce cool hardware and span into one of the console’s popular games, Forza Horizon 5.

We have seen numerous custom Series S | X models, but none have had as much style and flair as this new Barbie one. Starting July 10, fans can win Barbie pink custom Xbox Series S console built into a Barbie DreamHouse and a matching controller with interchangeable SCUF Instinct Custom Controller faceplates ​designed after Barbie and Ken’s distinct on-screen outfits via @Xbox and Microsoft Rewards.

That’s not all. A 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette in Barbie’s signature pink and a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup blessed with Ken’s lightning design will be available in Forza Horizon 5 for everyone. To claim your free vehicles, redeem them by opening the message in the in-game Message Center, and the cars will be waiting for you in your garage.

But wait, there’s more. Barbie does a fantastic job of representing all types of women spanning over 200 careers, and that will be the case in the film allowing movie-goers to see themselves in the different Barbies in the movie.

In collaboration with Barbie/Mattel, Xbox will spotlight some of the dolls’ real-world counterparts that work in the gaming field. In a video that will debut as part of a special live stream airing on July 14, fans can see developers on the Forza franchise speak about their careers, journies in the industry, and personal connections to Barbie.

Of Course, There Will Be Barbie Dolls With Xbox Drip

Also, Xbox has chosen ten dolls that reflect the inclusive doll line and outfitted them in some Xbox drip with accessories like an Xbox Series S console, a Wireless Controller, and an Adaptive Controller. The dolls can only be won as a part of an international sweepstakes.

The Barbie Xbox collaboration comes after the recently announced Porsche collab, where gamers can win one of six limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles that pay homage to the luxury car brand celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Photo: Xbox / Barbie