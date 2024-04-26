Subscribe
Technology

This Megatron Toy Is More Than Meets The Eye, And Will Blast A Hole In Your Wallet

Published on April 26, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Megatron Comes To Life As Robosen Robotic's Latest Toy

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

Optimus Prime and Megatron can literally fight in your homes for control of Cybertron, thanks to Robosen Robotics’ latest “toy.”

Robosen Robotics teamed up with Hasbro for another slick Transformers toy that easily makes the previous models look like mere child’s play.

Thursday, April 25, the company unveiled its new Megatron, the latest addition to its flagship Transformers machines and the first time it released a villain from the Decepticon faction.

Fans of Autobot’s legendary leader will be upset to learn that the Megatron model is superior to Optimus Prime in many ways, design-wise, thanks to upgrades in the machinery and sensors that bring the mini robot to life.

Megatron is a staggering 21″ tall and features 36 servo motors and 118 microchips powering it from the inside; it is bigger than Prime.

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

Like Optimus Prime, the Dinobot’s leader Grimlock, and Bumblebee, Megatron can transform on command from a walking bipedal robot into a menacing tank.

Megatron features 112 ultra-bright LEDs and various weapons, complimented by a silver-metallic finish that brings the Decepticon straight from your televisions to your homes.

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

Of course, Frank Welker, the original voice of the iconic villain from the 1984 G1 series, delivers 270+ unique lines and beloved phrases. You can also relive moments from the Transformers series through the Bluetooth app’s Mini-Theater feature, which allows you to control the robots.

How Much Does Megatron Cost?

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

This fly toy isn’t cheap. the mini robot will cost $1,199, but you can lower the price to $899 if you pre-order via the Robosen Robotics website within the 30-day time window.

Yeah, we definitely want one. More photos of Robosen Robotic’s Megatron are in the gallery below.

1. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

2. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

3. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

4. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

5. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

6. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

7. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

8. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

9. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

10. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

11. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron

megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

Robosen Robotics Megatron 11 items
Technology

