Metro Boomin Has Old Tweets Resurface, #MetroGroomin Trends As A Result

Published on May 7, 2024

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside

Metro Boomin is currently in hot water after old tweets from the producer surfaced that some fans believe showcase signs of grooming young women. This comes amid the ongoing beef and allegations Kendrick Lamar aimed in the direction of Drake.

As most recall, Metro Boomin, 30, is seen as part of the genesis of the current iteration of the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar after the Compton star dropped his blistering “Like That” verse on the WE DON’T TRUST YOU album with Future and the producer. In the weeks since the track’s release where shots were taken at Drake and J. Cole, several songs have been exchanged but none more explosive than “Euphoria.”

On “Euphoria,” K-Dot alleges that Drake has a propensity for dating younger women and doubles down on these claims on the following songs, the spooky “meet the grahams,” and the catchy “Not Like Us.”

Metro Boomin has been somewhat cheering for K-Dot (and Drizzy’s demise) from the sidelines, especially any bars taking digs at Drake’s character. However, tweets from the producer seem to put him in the same alleged boat with fans accusing him of grooming.

That was just one of several tweets that fans online found, and in fairness of reporting, many of the users are in clear support of Drake. Still, a tweet from 2014 from Metro reads, “She might be but she ready.” So he would’ve been 20 years old at the time.

In a now-deleted tweet that Metro posted just today (May 7), he mistakenly said that he would have been 15 when he made one of those tweets, and that was perhaps true, but it seems like his team is going on a wild deleting spree to clean up his timeline.

As it stands, fans online are blown away by the tweets from Metro Boomin. Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Metro Boomin
