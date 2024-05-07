Cardi B & The Best (& Worst) Dressed Hip-Hop Heads At The 2024 Met Gala

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The much anticipated 2024 Met Gala, ahem, the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit went down on Monday, May 6 and per usual the red carpet was the real show. Plenty of Hip-Hop heads, and the adjacent, were in the building, with both the extremes of fire fits and attire choices that will make you question the true intentions of their stylist.

The 2024 Met Gala’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” along with a dress code that entailed “The Garden of Time,” which is inspired by a short story by English novelist JG Ballard.

That’s all good, but we’re just here to judge the fits. Check out some of the best and worst dressed attendees—including Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat and more—at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery.