Cardi B & The Best (& Worst) Dressed Hip-Hop Heads At The 2024 Met Gala

Published on May 7, 2024

The much anticipated 2024 Met Gala, ahem, the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit went down on Monday, May 6 and per usual the red carpet was the real show. Plenty of Hip-Hop heads, and the adjacent, were in the building, with both the extremes of fire fits and attire choices that will make you question the true intentions of their stylist.

The 2024 Met Gala’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” along with a dress code that entailed “The Garden of Time,” which is inspired by a short story by English novelist JG Ballard.

That’s all good, but we’re just here to judge the fits. Check out some of the best and worst dressed attendees—including Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat and more—at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery.

1. Donald Glover

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover kept it kind of tame while channeling his inner Ricardo Tubbs from Miami Vice

2. Ben Simmons

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Occassional NBA star Ben Simmons had folk clocking his Thom Browne fit. 

3. Colman Domingo

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Colman Domingo does not miss. His outfit was a homage to the late André Leon Talley and Chadwick Boseman. Respect!

4. Cardi B

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

As always, the Bronx’s Cardi B understood the assignment.

5. Lizzo

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings Source:Getty

We usually rock with Lizzo, but what is going on here beloved? 

6. Bad Bunny

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny does not play when it is time to slay. He was also a co-chair of this year’s gala. 

7. Jennifer Lopez

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

J. Lo left the block to show out at usual. 

8. Tyla

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

South African singer and songwriter Tyla of “Water” fame upped the thirst. 

9. Jack Harlow

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Who sent Jack Harlow an invite? Mans looked like he went to Men’s Warehouse, respectfully. 

10. Serena Williams

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Serena Williams. That is all. 

11. Nicki Minaj

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Of course Nicki Minaj was there. 

12. Janelle Monae

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Singer Janelle Monae continues to be a stylist’s, and thirst bucket’s, dream. 

13. Odell Beckham Jr.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. also scored an invite. 

14. Lil Nas X

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Lil Nas X fit was kind of tame considering his previous history of button pushing. 

15. Queen Latifah

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

The Queen, our greatest of all time female rapper, held court. 

16. Doja Cat

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Doja Cat really leaned into this wet t-shirt look. 

fashion met gala
