Cardi B & The Best (& Worst) Dressed Hip-Hop Heads At The 2024 Met Gala

The much anticipated 2024 Met Gala, ahem, the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit went down on Monday, May 6 and per usual the red carpet was the real show. Plenty of Hip-Hop heads, and the adjacent, were in the building, with both the extremes of fire fits and attire choices that will make you question the true intentions of their stylist.
The 2024 Met Gala’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” along with a dress code that entailed “The Garden of Time,” which is inspired by a short story by English novelist JG Ballard.
That’s all good, but we’re just here to judge the fits. Check out some of the best and worst dressed attendees—including Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat and more—at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery.
1. Donald GloverSource:Getty
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover kept it kind of tame while channeling his inner Ricardo Tubbs from Miami Vice.
2. Ben SimmonsSource:Getty
Occassional NBA star Ben Simmons had folk clocking his Thom Browne fit.
3. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo does not miss. His outfit was a homage to the late André Leon Talley and Chadwick Boseman. Respect!
4. Cardi BSource:Getty
As always, the Bronx’s Cardi B understood the assignment.
5. LizzoSource:Getty
We usually rock with Lizzo, but what is going on here beloved?
6. Bad BunnySource:Getty
The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny does not play when it is time to slay. He was also a co-chair of this year’s gala.
7. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
J. Lo left the block to show out at usual.
8. TylaSource:Getty
South African singer and songwriter Tyla of “Water” fame upped the thirst.
9. Jack HarlowSource:Getty
Who sent Jack Harlow an invite? Mans looked like he went to Men’s Warehouse, respectfully.
10. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams. That is all.
11. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
Of course Nicki Minaj was there.
12. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Singer Janelle Monae continues to be a stylist’s, and thirst bucket’s, dream.
13. Odell Beckham Jr.Source:Getty
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. also scored an invite.
14. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X fit was kind of tame considering his previous history of button pushing.
15. Queen LatifahSource:Getty
The Queen, our greatest of all time female rapper, held court.
16. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat really leaned into this wet t-shirt look.