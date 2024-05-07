Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #MeganMondays With ‘I Think I Love Her’ Freestyle, The Hotties Love The Bars

Published on May 7, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-PARAMOUNT-MEAN GIRLS

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

The girls are rapping, specifically Megan Thee Stallion. While the Hip-Hop community is still in an uproar because of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s back and forth, the Houston rapper is getting us ready for the real HOT GIRL SUMMER.

Megan Thee Stallion is in her bag and shows no signs of letting up. On Monday, she started her #MeganMondays freestyle series by dropping a new freestyle to remind us what the Hotties always know: She’s got bars.

Thee Stallion flexed her lyrical muscle, flipping Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her Freestyle” and incorporating her unique rapping flavor throughout the beat.

On the track, Thee Stallion touches on the thirsties living in her DMs, the men acting really feminine at the moment, and the rap girlies using her blueprint to get on.

“Show a new bitch that ain’t Megan coded/ Show a beat I was on and ain’t rode it/ If she think she the shit, I’m the colon/ My pen gets gutter, I’m bowling,” she rapped.

It’s Megan May

Megan Thee Stallion is not just taking over Mondays; she is gunning for the entire month, labeling it Megan May.

On Tuesday, she announced her next single, “Boa,” continuing the snake narrative from her previous singles, “Hiss” and “Cobra.”

Later this month, Megan Thee Stallion will kick off her nationwide Hot Girl Summer tour featuring GloRilla in Minneapolis on May 14 and eventually head overseas in July.

It’s Thee Stallion’s world, and we are just living in it. She has gained her freedom from 1501 Certified Entertainment, dropped collaborations with Nike and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, as well as other philanthropic endeavors like “Hotties Helping” and a mental health website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too. 

You can see reactions to the “I Think I Love Her Freestyle” in the gallery below.

Megan Thee Stallion
