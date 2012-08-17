Big K.R.I.T. Plans Another New Mixtape [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. rolled through Seattle, Washington for his stop on the Live From The Underground tour and chopped it up with Sermon after his show. He sat down in the trailer and talked about the remixes to his songs “Me and My Old School” and “Temptation.”

K.R.I.T. also speaks on the oft-delayed collaborative mixtape with Yelawolf called Country Cuzzins and plans for a potential 22 track follow up to his last mixtape, Return Of 4 Eva. Big K.R.I.T.’s album, Live From The Underground is in stores right now and you can cop it here for ten bucks. Hit the jump to check out K.R.I.T.’s sit-down with Serm.



Photo: YouTube