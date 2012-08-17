Big Boi Performs At Outside Lands Festival, Says His DJ Owes Him $80K [VIDEO]

Just in case you haven’t been paying attention, the good Big Boi is prepping his sophomore album, Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors. The ATL rap legend’s new album isn’t in stores until November 13th, but he’s been performing in various spots to make sure people know at least one half of OutKast can still be readily found rocking a stage. Recently, the man born Antwan Patton hit the stage of the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco, California.

Big Boi was actually supposed to perform at Outside Lands last year, but there were some unforeseen circumstances that left his DJ owing him 80 stacks. “My DJ Cutmaster Swiff, his computer…or whatever his equipment he has to play the music froze up. Mind you I gave this ni–a a budget to get three computers to have a back up and a back up to back up the back up. So he f-cked up about $80,000 cause we couldn’t do the show. So, the ni–a paying it back, slowly but surely.”

It’s all love with Swiff (who contends the show could have still gone on) and Daddy Fat Saxx, though. The latter does crack a joke about Swift eventually having to DJ for the “General Patton” rapper’s kids, too.

Check out some photos of Big Boi handling his business in front of the crowd in the gallery and behind the scenes footage in the clip below. Also, check out Big Boi performing with Little Dragon in Austin on the next page.



Photo: YouTube

