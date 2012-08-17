Exclusive: DJ Drama Talks Quality Street Music, Dedication 4, & Favorite Mixtapes [VIDEO]

Mr. Thanksgiving, DJ Drama, recently stopped by the Hip-Hop Wired headquarters to talk about his seemingly nonstop work schedule. Drama talks about the process of making his new album Quality Street Music as well as updating people on the highly anticipated Lil Wayne Dedication 4.

DJ Drama also talks about a few of his favorite mixtapes that he hosted over the years including Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers 2, R. Kelly’s The Demo Tape, and Chris Brown‘s In My Zone. Hit the jump to see the video.

Photo: HHW