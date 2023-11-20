Polo G’s Brother Trench Baby Charged With Felony Murder In Drive-By Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This past August, authorities raided the home of Polo G and his brother, Trench Baby, and now the latter is facing some serious charges that could see him spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to TMZ, authorities have just charged Trench Baby (real name Taurean Bartlett) with the murder of 20-year-old Dashaun Berry. They’re alleging that Trench Baby was involved in the drive-by shooting of Berry in a parking lot in North Hollywood on June 10. Trench was taken into custody after being charged with the felony murder.

TMZ reports:

We’re told paramedics pronounced Berry dead at the scene when they found him at 1:30 AM with gunshot wounds.

Cops believe the incident was just the first in a string of crimes Trench Baby allegedly went on to commit in the following months.

He’s also been charged with first-degree residential robbery for an August 15 incident — and faces an additional charge of dissuading a witness by force or threat on September 10.

We’re told both of those charges involve the same man.

If authorities have enough evidence to back up these allegations, Trench Baby might not see the light of day for a very long while.

The charges come months after police raided their mansion in Chatsworth, California, after Trench Baby was accused of being involved in a robbery that took place earlier. He posted $100,000 bail not too long after being arrested on that incident.

What are your thoughts on Trench Baby’s latest charge? Let us know in the comments section below.