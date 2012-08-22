Behind The Scenes Of Big Boi & Theophilus London’s “She Said Ok” [PHOTOS]

Big Boi’s new album Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors , is still set for a November 13th release date. The first video off of the album looks to be the Theophilus London assisted “She Said Ok.” This raunchy record, which also feature Tre Luce on the hook, is looking to have an equally raunchy video to match.

With naked females and mansions abound, this is sure to be a must see video. Given Outkast and more importantly Big Boi’s history of visuals, it’s a safe bet to assume that this will be a video that is out of the ordinary. Hit the jump to check out the stills from “She Said Ok,” with Big Boi and Theophilus London.

Photo: Instagram

