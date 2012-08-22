Beyoncé Shoots Promo For House Of Deréon Campaign [PHOTOS]

Let’s face it, Beyoncé is the definition of true beauty, and in case you need more proof, she just released snapshots from the campaign for her House of Deréon clothing line. Mama Bey’s post-baby body is still looking amazing, as she rocks different looks including an animal print skirt, and a black bra top.

When she’s not splitting time running the line, being the face (and body of the company), recording music and raising her daughter, she’s also giving back. In spite of claims from Harry Belafonte who accused both she and Hov of not fulfilling their social responsibility, the 30-year-old performed at the United Nations in New York in honor of World Humanitarian Day, last week.

Bey also shot a video to her song “I Was Here” which debuted Sunday (Aug. 19). “I feel like we all want to know that our life meant something and that we did something for someone else,” she said in a statement. “That we spread positivity no matter how big or how small.”

Say what you will, but this woman puts in work. Check below to view photos from the campaign.

Photo: Facebook

