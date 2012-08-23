Beanie Sigel and Jadakiss Reminisce On Their Feud [VIDEO]

Beanie Sigel is counting down the days until he has to turn himself into the penitentiary for evading taxes. Yesterday, he visited MTV’s Rap Fix and was surprised by Jadakiss and joined in the interview with Sway. Back in the heyday of Roc-A-Fella, Beanie Sigel and Jadakiss engaged in a fierce rap battle that tested the lyrical abilities of both of the MCs.

In this interview, Beans and Kiss reminisce on their battle and they talk about their potential collaborative effort Kiss The Mac , and about the aftermath of their battle. Hit the jump to check the video out.

—

Photo: MTV