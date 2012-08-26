Game, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown & Tyga Shoot “Celebration” Video In L.A. [PHOTOS]

Game’s “Celebration” record hasn’t been out for a full week, but he didn’t waste time constructing the visual. The Compton native, Tyga, Chris Brown, and Wiz Khalifa all joined forces for the music video in Los Angeles, Friday (Aug. 24) and Saturday (Aug. 25).

The track, off Game’s forthcoming F.I.V.E. (Fear Is Victory’s Evolution), samples Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “First of the Month” single.

Lil Wayne is also featured on “Celebration” but didn’t make the video shoot. Even though Weezy wasn’t on-hand, he was there in spirit, as Game rocked the New Orleans rapper’s TRUKFIT clothing line.

Not long after “Celebration” dropped, the single became instantly popular in the Twitterverse, and beyond. “#Celebration trending in Los Angeles…. Lets go WORLDWIDE now & I will give y’all the link for the song ASAP !!!!!! RT #Celebration,” Game tweeted earlier in the week.

If the record is any indication as to what is to come on his full-length album, Game is definitely moving in the right direction.

F.I.V.E. is expected to be Game’s last release on Interscope.

Peep flicks from the set below.



Photos: AllHipHop/Instagram

