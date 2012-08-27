Rapsody ft. Childish Gambino & GQ – “Beautiful Music” [LISTEN]

After dropping off a new record with Mac Miller and The Cool Kids, Rapsody follows up with another new track off of her new album, The Idea Of Beautiful. This Ka$h-produced track features Childish Gambino and GQ and will be on the deluxe version of The Idea Of Beautiful that will be available on DJBooth.net tomorrow.

Jamla’s first lady Rapsody was founded by North Carolina’s own, 9th Wonder. Big Remo, Tyler Woods, and Thee Tom Hardy are also artists under the Grammy-award winning producer’s imprint. Hit the jump to get a listen to Rapsody’s “Beautiful Music,” and come back tomorrow for The Idea Of Beautiful.

