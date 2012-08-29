Kanye West Reflects On His Journey In New VMA Promo [VIDEO]

Kanye West has had his share of memorable moments at the Video Music Awards (and no, we will not use any corny “of all time” jokes at this time), but it hasn’t stopped the man from being all over the promotional assets of the 2012 MTV VMAs. In this video, Yeezy narrates himself touching the stage and what goes through his mind when he thinks about the historic award show.

Kanye was on the initial video promoting the show with his main squeeze, Kim Kardashian. Although he hasn’t been announced as a performer (as they weren’t last year) let’s all just act surprised when he begins his performance. Hit the jump to check the clip. The 2012 Video Music Awards, hosted by Kevin Hart, will take place Thursday, September 6th.

Photo: MTV