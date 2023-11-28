Group Of Gun-Packing Women Are Sticking Up Cab Drivers In NYC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While crime in New York City has always been an issue as of late things have been getting kind of wild and reckless in terms of the kind of crime that’s been engulfing the city that never sleeps.

According to The New York Daily News, the latest wildness comes from a group of women who decided to make some coin by sticking up some unsuspecting cab drivers in Manhattan and the Boogie Down Bronx just last week. The gun-toting trio pulled off their first robbery on November 20th when they ran up on a 60-year-old cab driver outside of Grand Central Station around 1am and relieved him of his cell phone (people still rob those?!) before hoping out and making a getaway.

But that wasn’t the end of their mini crime spree as the women decided to keep pressing their luck.

Per The New York Daily News:

About two hours later, the women took a cab up to the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

When a 59-year-old driver dropped the women off near the corner of Ryer Ave. and 180th St., they pulled out a gun and demanded he turn over his phone and wallet.

The robbers made off with his cell phone and $210 in cash, cops said.

Neither driver was hurt in the incidents.

Well, at least no one got hurt.

The women are still at large and police are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS if they happen to run into these women. Thing is, they’ll probably stick you up for your cell phone if they see you pull it out. Just sayin.’