Jay-Z’s “Made In America” Festival [LIVE STREAM]

If you couldn’t make it down to Philadelphia to witness Jay-Z’s “Made In America” festival, we got you covered. Live stream of the events myriad of performances is below. It’s a two day shindig and today’s headliner on the main stage is Jay-Z himself with Rick Ross and his Maybach Music Group cohorts scheduled to perform in the afternoon around 3:30pm. Skrillex, Janelle Monae and D’Angelo and a bunch of other notable acts will be getting busy all day.

You can check out all the set times here.

Check out the “Made In America” festival from the comfort of your screen after the break.

Watch the full stream here.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

—

Photo: Made In America