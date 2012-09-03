Drake Brings Out 2 Chainz and French Montana At Made In America Festival [VIDEO]

Right before Pearl Jam ended the Made In America festival, Drake took the stage to performe for Jay-Z’s first annual celebration of creativity and musicianship in the United States. The Canadian who made it in America took the stage with the endless sea of people and performed his numerous hits including “I’m On One,” “HYFR,” and “The Motto.” Drake also brought out 2 Chainz for the second night in a row to perform “No Lie,” and French Montana for “Pop That,” and “Stay Schemin.”

Controversy surrounded the performance, as it was one of the only main acts not to be live streamed through Youtube and Pandora. Also, Drake exclaimed “now that’s how you bring out 2 Chainz” after he performed “Spend It,” another veiled shot at Kanye West. Drake gave up major props to Pearl Jam, saying how honored he was to be opening up for the legendary rock band. Hit the jump to check out the footage courtesy of Miguel Fresco.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

—

Photo: Wireimage