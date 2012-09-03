Diddy Celebrates Lawless Release, Parties In Las Vegas For Labor Day [PHOTOS]

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the undisputed king of throwing parties, and Labor Day Weekend was no exception. The Hip-Hop mogul and his girlfriend, Cassie, traveled to Sin City to party it up alongside Chris Brown and Basketball Wives: L.A. star, Draya Michele.

Still mourning the loss of friend and music industry staple, Chris Lighty, who committed suicide in front of his Bronx, N.Y. apartment last week, Diddy partied like he was ringing in a new year. Cutting his time in the Hamptons short, the 42-year-old boarded a private plane to Vegas host a party at the Paris Hotel Saturday (Sept.1).

Labor Day Weekend was also a celebratory occasion for Diddy, whose film Lawless hit theaters Friday (Aug. 30). Starring Shia LaBeouf, Lawless is a gangster film about prohibition based on the 2008 novel The Wettest County in the World. “This movie was something that I wanted to get involved with on a financing basis with the Weinstein Company,” Diddy told Ryan Seacrest. “Harvey Weinstein, who I was blessed enough to do a project with…we won an Oscar for Best Documentary. So, we’ve had some success with each other.”

The film proved to be a marginal success for Diddy, given the slow holiday weekend for movies. Lawless came in the No. 2 spot at the box office, making $9.6 million.

Peep flicks of Diddy and friends partying below.

Photos: Getty/Bossip/Instagram