‘Book Of Hov’ Auction Has Fans Speculating A New Jay-Z Album Is On The Way

While Jay-Z hasn’t announced a new project his fans think one is on the way. They think a new auction item from The Book Of Hov exhibit is possibly alluding to a new album is coming soon.

As spotted on TMZ, the popular exhibit chronicling the Rap legend’s career might be hinting at new music. People Magazine is reporting that Roc Nation has partnered with Christie’s as a way to raise funds for The Brooklyn Library. Going under the hammer will be a one of one case signed by JAY-Z. Inside are 14 library cards, 13 of which represent each of his albums and an accompanying bookmark. Next to the card that represents 4:44 (his last album released in 2017) is a blue card with no artwork.

While the British auction house describes this insert as a “14th blue library card commemorating The Book of HOV exhibition” the Hip-Hop community thinks this is a sly nod to a possible forthcoming project from JAY-Z. But when the Gayle King asked the “Dead Presidents” MC about it he made it clear it has to be purposeful. “I don’t want to just make a bunch of tunes” he explained. “That’s not going to serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

The auction is currently being hosted at Christies.com until Tuesday, December 5. You can bid here.