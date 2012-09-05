50 Cent – “Definition Of S*xy” [VIDEO]

Another day, another 50 Cent video, but in this one there are some things you should make note of. First off, 50 always seems to have a chain of something he is endorsing, where it be Street King energy drink or SMS Audio Headphones. Also of note, the woman in this video is absolutely what the title of this track is.

This song, “Definition Of S*xy”, is produced by Havoc of Mobb Deep and is featured on 50 Cent’s latest offering, 5: Murder By Numbers. For fans of 50, be on the look out for his new album Street King: Immortal, due in stores this fall. Hit the jump to check out this sultry video.

