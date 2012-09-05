Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Kick It On A Yacht & Celebrate Beyoncé’s Birthday [PHOTOS]

Remember when images of one Blue Ivy Carter were kept in secret and as rare as a new Jay Electronica single? No more.

Beyoncé birthday was yesterday (check out Beyoncé’s 12 Best Hip-Hop Collaborations) and to celebrate the Carter’s were on a yacht somewhere on the Mediterranean Sea. Of course, photos of Jay-Z holding his bundle of joy on said boat made it onto the Internets. So we felt it was our duty to share them. You care.

Check out photos of Daddy Hov and Mommy Bey kicking it with Blue Ivy in the gallery after the bump. Hip-Hop is for the children, after all.

Photos: FameFly

