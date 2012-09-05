Dr. Dre, Diddy, & Jay-Z Top Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings Of 2012 [VIDEO]

It should come as a surprise to no one that Dr. Dre grabs the top spot as the #1 Hip-Hop Cash King of 2012. After selling half of his company, Beats By Dre, to HTC the creator of The Chronic cashed out with over $110 million dollars. Following up right after Dr. Dre was Sean “Diddy” Combs.

His ventures with Ciroc, Blue Flame Agency and Bad Boy Records contributed to the mogul raking in over $45 Million. Jay-Z was a relatively close 3rd with $38 Million from his earnings with the Watch The Throne album, tour and ownership with the Brooklyn Nets, among others.

Lil Wayne, Birdman Drake and Nicki Minaj all represented for Young Money/Cash Money by grabbing spots 5 through 8. Rostrum Records artists Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller both cracked the list as well. Hit the jump to check out the entire list.

1. Dr. Dre: $110 million

2. Diddy: $45 million

3. Jay-Z: $38 million

4. Kanye West: $35 milliom

5. Lil Wayne: $27 million

6 Drake: $20.5 milliom

7. Birdman: $20 million

8. Nicki Mianj: $15.5 million

9. Eminem: $15 million

10. Ludacris: $12 million

11. Pitbull: $9.5 million

12. Rick Ross: $9 million (tie)

13. Wiz Khalifa: $9 million (tie)

14. Snoop Dogg: $8 million

15. 50 Cent: $7.5 million

16. Swizz Beatz: $7 million (tie)

17. Pharrell: $7 million (tie)

18. Young Jeezy: $7 million (tie)

19. Mac Miller: $6.5 million (tie)

20. Akon: $6 million (tie)

Photo: Concrete Loop