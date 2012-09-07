Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin’s Reality Show Chrissy & Mr. Jones Premieres Sept. 24th

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin’s new reality show, Chrissy & Mr. Jones, is set to premiere on September 24th on VH1. The series is a spin-off of Love & Hip Hop, where the Vampire Life rapper and his fiance Lampkin starred for two seasons. The new eight episode show, billed as a “docu-series,” will follow the couple as they go through their relationship drama, debate starting a family and, thanks to a familiar cast, inevitable fall into all sorts of weekly ratchetness.

Viewers of the first two seasons of “Love & Hip Hop” witnessed Chrissy and Jim experience a tumultuous period of their relationship. But after eight years of courtship and two emotional proposals later, and a sparkling ring on her finger—and a seriously big one at that—are Chrissy and Jim really ready to get hitched? Has Jim matured to the point where Chrissy feels like he needs to be in order to make such a big step in their lives? Is motherhood in her future? Although Chrissy seems to be at a crossroads in her life, one thing is for certain, she is ready to step out of Jim’s shadow and establish herself away from his credit line and pursue her own professional endeavors in the fashion industry.

Meanwhile, Jim Jones is diligently working on his own career. Jim has spent the past decade designing an empire that he hopes will solidify his place in hip-hop history. After continued success with his Dipset crew and his Diplomat record label, Jim’s clothing lines Vampire Life and Protocol are sold around the globe.

Not one to be left out of the action, Nancy “Mama” Jones still up to her old tricks. Looking to launch her own perfume line fragrantly named “PumKásh,” Mama Jones still finds the time to hassle Chrissy and Jim about certain issues in their relationship. The latest issue–having a baby. While her rocky relationship with her future daughter-in-law is at a seemingly more peaceful place, drama between the two of them is always lurking around the corner.

Chrissy’s good friend from “Love & Hip Hop,” Emily Bustamante joins the cast of “Chrissy & Mr. Jones,” and she is back on her grind working as a celebrity stylist. As one of Chrissy’s main confidantes, Emily is also back with longtime love rapper Fabolous and hoping to follow in Jim and Chrissy’s marital footsteps.