Mariah Carey, Drake, Lil Wayne & More Honored at BMI Urban Awards [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The BMI Awards, which bring together the premier songwriters, producers and music publishers, took place last night at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The honoree of the night was the one and only Mariah Carey, who was named a BMI Icon in recognition of her prolifically successful and influential songwriting career.

Cleaning up at the annual awards were Young Money’s own Drake and Lil Wayne, who shared the Songwriter of the Year crown by each writing seven songs that rank among the year’s most-performed. Mac Miller took home the first ever “Social Star” award and Nicki Minaj took home “Song Of The Year” for “Superbass.” Pop Wansel earned producer of the year honors. Hit the jump to check out all of the photos from last night’s star studded event.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Pharrell Williams Talks Bedding Cougars & Working With Miley Cyrus [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood & More With The New York Times [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz, Rihanna, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa & More Hit The MTV VMAs Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

• 10 Instances In Which Bandz Indeed Made Her Dance [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Kick It On A Yacht & Celebrate Beyoncé’s Birthday [PHOTOS]

• Top 5 Struggle Moments From Part 2 Of The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé’s 12 Best Hip-Hop Collaborations [LISTEN]

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »