Kevin Rudolf ft. Fred Durst, Birdman & Lil Wayne – “Champions” (CDQ) [LISTEN]

A rough television rip of this song hit the net last Monday after making its premiere on WWE’s Monday Night RAW, but the full mastered and CDQ version is now here for your enjoyment. Kevin Rudolf recruits his Cash Money/Young Money compadres Lil Wayne, Birdman and Fred Durst for this new joint, “Champions.”

Kevin Rudolf, who had the official song of WWE’s Summerslam last month, follows suit this month having the official song of WWE’s next pay-per-view, WWE’s Night Of Champions. Fitting. Rub your hands together like the #1 Stunna and hit the jump to get a listen to this new track courtesy of the good folks over at LWHQ.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/Kevin-Rudolph-Champions-CDQ-Feat-Lil-Wayne-Fred-Durst-Birdman-atrilli.net_.mp3

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Pharrell Williams Talks Bedding Cougars & Working With Miley Cyrus [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood & More With The New York Times [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz, Rihanna, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa & More Hit The MTV VMAs Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

• 10 Instances In Which Bandz Indeed Made Her Dance [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Kick It On A Yacht & Celebrate Beyoncé’s Birthday [PHOTOS]

• Top 5 Struggle Moments From Part 2 Of The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé’s 12 Best Hip-Hop Collaborations [LISTEN]

—

Photo: Derick G