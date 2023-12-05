Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai’s Claims Of Infidelity: “100% False”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As Jeannie Mai publicly speaks out about her divorce filing from Jeezy saying she was “gutted” and had no idea, Jezzy contends that’s not the case.

According to reports, people close to Jeezy state that Jeannie Mai’s recent claim that the divorce filing between the couple was out of the blue isn’t true given what was taking place in the months before the news broke out. Mai recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (December 4) and spoke at the outset about the situation. “I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending,” the 44-year-old Mai said. “So today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl.”

The sources say that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had undergone multiple visits to marriage counseling in their two years together. They go on to say that it seems disingenuous on Mai’s part to suggest otherwise, stating that they both had been seeing multiple therapists before Jeezy made the filing, citing that the relationship was “irretrievably broken.” In a statement a month after the September filing, Jeezy stated: “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” also saying, “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

The media personality has recently alleged that Jeezy was unfaithful during their marriage in a filing in Fulton County, Georgia last Thursday (November 30), asking the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement set in place before their marriage. A rep for the “Put It On” rapper issued a statement saying, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100% false and he has no further statements at this time.”

The filing came on the same day that Jeezy filed a petition to the same court to set clear visitation and custody rights for the couple’s daughter, Monaco, alleging that Mai has been “acting as a gatekeeper when it comes to [him] exercising parenting time with [Monaco].”