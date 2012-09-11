Behind The Scenes Of Fat Joe, French Montana & Lil Wayne’s “Yellow Tape” [PHOTOS]

Chi Ali, who has been set free after 14 years in prison, was on the set for Fat Joe’s new video featuring French Montana, Lil Wayne and A$AP Rocky for the new joint, “Yellow Tape.” Frenchie and Skateboard Weezy appear on the set for this video but as of yet, A$AP Rocky hasn’t made it on to the video. Maybe he’s busy doing New York Fashion Week stuff, who knows?

The good folks over at RapRadar rounded up these photos via Instagram, so check out some of the behind the scenes photos from the video shoot and be on the lookout for the song and video dropping any day now. The Don Cartegena’s next, still untitled LP, should be hitting stores in late 2012. Hit the jump to check out the footage from the set.

Photo: Instagram

