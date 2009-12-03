Malice Talks Growth on “Til The Casket Drops”

“We’ve definitely grown. I think with each album, there’s always some kind of development with the Clipse and I think the Clipse is pretty much, what we do is we give you, we share our lives on these albums.”

As the countdown comes to a close and less than a week before the release of Til The Casket Drops, the Clipse have been able to find a way out of the troubles they dealt with on their previous work to return on top.

Being the third offering from the group, as a Clipse album, the duo has dealt with the trials and tribulations of trying to survive in the Hip Hop game. Losing family and friends on the road to success, the Thornton brothers have put it all on the line for music.

Pusha T reverberates these sentiments on the opening track to their album, “Speak of Freedom” as he raps on the tumultuous road he has been forced to trek.

With every line written, and all I have given/ Music’s been nothing more than a self made prison/ I’ve taken inmate losses at the hands of this one/ My pen’s been the poison to family and friendships/ Now is time to mend Shyte, time to bring closure to/ The clear conscience of Pusha is log over due.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, Malice speaks on the growth that the two have gone through with each album that they have released.

“On the first album, it was a rollercoaster, everybody was happy. You saw exactly where we were at. Hell Hath No Fury, you know, we were angry, that’s why that album was so dark. Til The Casket Drops man, it’s an actual depiction of where the Clipse are in their lives.”

Trying to mend past problems, the older brother also reflects on how he used to perceive music in comparison to the young generation and could always establish that fine line of what was entertainment and not to imitate what he heard.

Above all else, the world is good as well as bad, and he can only provide commentary on reality and how things really are.

“I think with this album and especially with me, trying to clean up and burn some of that bad karma. When I was coming up listening to cats like N.W.A, I loved that music, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I was bangin’, but at the same time, I knew not to go out and reenact everything that they did. Some people, or some of the young kids, they listen and go out and music is their rulebook to life. In my case, I already knew who I was. I just enjoyed the music and took it for entertainment. I didn’t look at it as a way to base my life off of. Just like I gave you the good, I gotta give you the bad and the ugly now.”

“I’m not trying to save the world, I just want everybody to know the duality and both sides of the spectrum.”

First known for their tales of coke, the duo has since stepped outside of their format and embraced the positive aspects of life with their recent singles.

On December 8, be ready for the real to return.