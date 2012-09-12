Curren$y & Harry Fraud – “Leaving The Dock” [VIDEO]

The hardest working man in Hip-Hop, Curren$y the Hot Spitta, releases this video off of his collaborative EP with (La Musica de) Harry Fraud, Cigarette Boats. In “Leaving The Dock,” the New Orleans MC is in the studio and in the streets rocking to some airy production from the Brooklyn producer who has been one of the most sought after composers in Hip-Hop today.

Curren$y, who is never one to stop working, is also still scheduled to drop the Wiz Khalifa assisted sequel to How Fly, called Live In Concert once samples are cleared. You can cop Cigarette Boats right here, and after that hit the jump to check out the new video for “Leaving The Dock.”

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED! • Chris Brown Says New Neck Tattoo Is A Sugar Skull Not Rihanna [PHOTOS] • Behind The Scenes Of Fat Joe, French Montana & Lil Wayne’s “Yellow Tape” [PHOTOS] • Bangin Candy “Birthday Song’s” Big Booty Girl: Delianna Urena [PHOTOS] • Rick Ross Shoots “Diced Pineapples” Video In Anguilla [PHOTOS] • Bape x UNDFTD x adidas Campus, Stan Smith & ZX 5000 • Three 6 Mafia Bring Out Strippers At Supreme NYC Fashion Night Out Party [PHOTOS/VIDEO] • Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes • Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]