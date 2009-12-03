Jay-Z Worships Satan? [Video and Audio Included]

It’s funny how perception does a full tailspin as a person becomes progressively famous. As an artist continues to get the embrace of the mainstream, especially those in Hip Hop , questions begin to arise as to how they were able to claim that success and there is even speculation that is business being dealt with evils.

Since “D’Evils,” Jay-Z has been heavily scrutinized by many that feel as though he looks at himself as God and as a member of a secret society that is trying to usher in a new world order.

Churches have been the venue for preachers to find “hidden message” within his music such as “Luficer” where he allegedly proclaims, ‘Murder, murder, Jesus, Jesus.

The most recent attack is from a young youth pastor that made the claim that “Empire State of Mind” was telling people that they cannot depend on Jesus to save them.

Even the visual for “Run This Town” was interpreted by some as his imagery for the world once a new order is finally established, if it’s not already in the process.

50 Cent recently spoke with Rolling Stone and made the statement that Jay-Z only looks for his own best interests and has a mentality as though he’s above everyone else.

“He has a king complex, he thinks he’s fu**ing Jesus, you know what I mean? This J-Hova Shyte.”

Usually known for his subliminal shots instead of attacking a problem head on, the rapper has finally taken the direct approach to the latest to make the statement that he goes against God.

Back in 2006, hoping to finally dead the allegation, the rapper conducted an interview with radio host Egypt on New York’s Power 105.1 to address the allegations that have been made against him.

At the time, a man known as Craig Lewis of EX Ministries developed a DVD titled, The Truth Behind Hip Hop, labeling Jay as a culprit in working with the devil.

“He should be arrested, seriously. My position is not unlike anyone else who ascends to the top of their field. That comes with the game. But that’s crazy. That might be the craziest one I’ve had.”

Although not a man to find his way into the church to praise, he adds that he still maintains a relationship with God no matter what his particular opinion is on religion.

“Nah, I’m more spiritual that [having] organized religion. I have a personal relationship with God…I believe in karma, I believe in cause and effect…but religion, I have my opinions about religion.”

From throwing up the diamond signs, “symbolizing” pyramids to secret handshakes between himself and Nas to rumors of him being a Freemason, the rapper has been the poster child to what some would perceive as being a hidden evil consuming the Hip Hop world.

People feeling that he has the ability to fire Charlamagne Tha God and keep Chris Brown from performing are all indications of the fact that some look at Hov as having the power to have complete control over what goes on in music.

Jay-Z doesn’t stand alone as being under fire of devil worship as rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs and DMX have allegedly negotiated with the force of darkness in order to make it in the music world.

Religion, an aspect of life meant to instill some sense of hope and a desire for a better life has been heavily misconstrued as time had progressed. How can a person find belief in something when others are so quick to shun the idea of individual beliefs and opinions?

Condemning an artist’s success to embracing evil is what causes such a separation throughout the country and the world.

Lack of understanding and an unwillingness to comprehend difference is a weak trait to have an feed to others.

Latest video of allegations here: