Busta Rhymes ft. Reek Da Villian & Chanel – “Doin It Again” [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes, who has had to carry a heavy heart dealing with the death of Chris Lighty, drops a new video for “Doin It Again” off of Year Of The Dragon. The video starts of most importantly with a heartfelt message sent to his friend and manager of over 21 years, who was laid to rest late last week in a star studded ceremony.

On a lighter note, “Doin It Again” is a fun filled song with a fun filled video that features Busta and his fans throwing a party in a garage with some fly whips and some flier females. Hit the jump to check out the new video for “Doin It Again,” and don’t forget to cop Year Of The Dragon, right now.

Photo: YouTube