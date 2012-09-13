A$AP Rocky – A$VP C4 Documentary [VIDEO]

Think the Internet doesn’t speed things up? It hasn’t even been a year since A$AP Rocky dropped his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP, and the Harlem rapper already has a documentary, titled A$VP C4, that chronicles his come up. Luke Monaghan followed around A$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob to create this short film for Channel 4 in the UK.

Besides A$AP Rocky, A$AP Yams (who is credited as one of the A$AP crew’s founders) and A$AP Twelvy of the A$AP Mob do most of the talking head commentary while performance and interview footage pad out the story. The doc was originally supposed to drop in August, but better late than never.

A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP will be out this fall. But don’t bank on the Halloween date. Watch the A$VP C4 documentary below.

[Spotted at Nah Right]

—

Photo: Vimeo