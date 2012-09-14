Nostalgia: Kanye West Recites Old Raps With His Mother [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s well documented unconditional love for his mother is one reason fans fell in love with him in the first place. That’s why it’s both heart warming and wrenching to see the G.O.O.D. Music MC share moments with the late Donda West in their home videos. While this particular footage isn’t new, it features a pre-College Dropout Ye and his mother discussing what she considered to be a verse worth a “million dollars.” Ironically, Kanye jokingly says, “And we still ain’t made a million yet.”

The two went on to recite the entire verse in unison. Considering the leaps and bounds Kanye West has made since then, it’s interesting to see his humble beginnings. We won’t judge you if you shed a tear or two. Today, Yeezy keeps his mother’s name alive through his league of extraordinary creatives, DONDA. Check out the footage after the jump.

Photo: Kanye West