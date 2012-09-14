50 Cent Says He’s Sacrificing The Money Team To Make Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Happen [VIDEO]

Yesterday, plenty of music and boxing fans were scratching their heads in confusion when news broke that 50 Cent was aligning with Manny Pacquiao to form a promotion company. The irony Fif aligning with the main rival of his buddy Floyd Mayweather—who were partners in TMT (The Money Team) Promotions—didn’t get past anyone. The rapper born Curtis Jackson visited Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club and confirmed this peculiar alliance and explained that he needed to make moves while Mayweather was busy counting money.

“Yeah, well Floyd is a friend of mine. I look at Floyd like he’s my younger brother… He earns so much that he just spend it. Just run around and spend it and he dowhat he want. So, there’s no urgency, to anything. And then when the communication breaks and it starts to not be…look, my concept of TMT is the fight that you want to see: it’s Floyd [Mayweather], Manny Pacquiao, the fight.”

So is it really RIP The Money Team? From the rest of his commentary it seems like 50 is willing to sacrifice TMT in order to make a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight really happen. Check out the rest of the interview in the video below.

Photo: Power 105.1