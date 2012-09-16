Rothschild Heiress Not Pleased With Jay Electronica’s New Model Pal

More news about talented but enigmatic rhyme slinger Jay Electronica. It happens to be about his love life instead of music, though.

Jay Elec has been kicking it heavy with a new model chick but it isn’t sitting well with Kate Goldsmith. Mind you, the “Exhibit C” rapper has never exactly claimed Goldsmith, the Rothschild heiress who reportedly cheated on her husband with Electronica. According to the UK’s Daily Mail:

Trouble appears to be brewing between Kate Goldsmith and her hip-hop beau Jay Electronica. Jay has been spending time with stunning Burberry model Cara Delevingne and Kate – who split from her husband, millionaire financier Ben Goldsmith, in June – is not impressed by their blossoming friendship. A source says: ‘Kate and Jay are having fearful rows as he’s getting too close to Cara for her liking.’ Record company boss Kate, 30, is still living in her marital home in Kensington, West London, with her three young children – just a stone’s-throw away from her New Orleans-born boyfriend, who moved from Belgravia to be near her. Cara doesn’t live far away, either – her family home is in neighbouring Chelsea.

Right. As for Electronica’s increasingly mythical Act II: Patents Of Nobility album, when he was last seen stateside performing at Jay-Z’s “Made In America” festival, the New Orleans rapper announced that the project was finished and being mixed. Its lead single is also to feature Chris Brown.

We’ll believe it when we see/hear it.



Photo: WENN/Bossip