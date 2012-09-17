J. Cole – “I’m A Fool” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Now here’s an unorthodox way to get your music to the masses. J. Cole previewed “I’m A Fool” back in late August at Rock The Bells. After a break from Twitter (note: More of you rappers should really consider this), the Roc Nation MC was back on the Internets tonight. A fan asked when the aforementioned track would drop, and Cole emailed @SultanofSwatt the song, who in turned shared “I’m A Fool.” Talk about a special delivery.

“I’m a fool, hundred thou[sand] to go to school, so much debt me and my momma damn near drowning in the pool,” spits Cole. “The first to go to college, they say knowledge is the tool/But these hoes on campus make a young ni–a drool.”

Many can relate. Cole graduated, though. Listen to and download “I’m A Fool” after the break.

Download: J. Cole – “I’m A Fool”

