Game ft. Chris Brown, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa & Lil Wayne – “Celebration” [VIDEO]

It’s just another day out in sunny L.A., in this new video for “Celebration.” Game, Chris Brown, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Wayne are out having a grand ole’ time out on the West Coast. This video looks like exactly what you would expect to see from these rappers if you happened to hang out with them at a party.

The Game is riding in his low rider, Tyga has a red cup and probably getting “faded,” Chris Brown is chasing chicks, Lil Wayne is skateboarding and Wiz Khalifa is cold chillin’.

Yeah, this all sounds just about right. The song, which samples Bone Thugs N Harmony’s “1st Of The Month,” will also feature the quarter on it’s remix. Hit the jump to check out the new video off of Game’s Jesus Piece album coming soon called, “Celebration.”

