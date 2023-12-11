Travis Scott & John McEnroe Squabble Over The Name Of Their Nike Collab Sneakers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, a video of Travis Scott and tennis legend John McEnroe arguing over their Nike collaboration circulated around social media. While it seemed like the two men were at each other’s throats over the name of their sneaker, it was just business as usual.

Arguing over whether to dub the collaboration “Cactus Jack” (as Travis normally names his Nike collaborations) or “Cactus Mac” (which John prefers), the two just couldn’t seem to agree on which direction to go as Travis wants all his Nikes to bare the “Cactus Jack” moniker.

In his signature fiery tone of voice, McEnroe took over the Zoom call and professed his preference for the shoe to be called “Cactus Mac” and told Travis to show a “little respect” for his and the sneaker’s history at Nike. Travis didn’t seem to too receptive to the idea and responded by saying that “Cactus Mac” sounded like a “burger or something.” Well, he’s not wrong. Though Travis remained calm and collected, McEnroe walked out on the meeting in frustration.

To make matters worse between the two heavyweights at Nike, Travis went and spray painted over John McEnroe’s championship plaque at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton because, well, who’s gonna stop him?

Still, that didn’t keep John McEnroe from sporting the exclusive “Cactus Mac” sneakers while out for a stroll in the city. He didn’t go off on Travis but while talking about him he said, “The thing is: I was wearing these things in the 80s— before this guy was born. Now, all of a sudden, Travis Scott’s got this thing, ‘Cactus Jack.’ So I just made it ‘Cactus Mac,’ I mean come on. Have a little respect. That’s all I’m asking.”

Real talk, we’re not mad at the “Cactus Mac” on those McEnroe kicks. Whether or not those actually drop remains to be seen.

What we do know is that the “Cactus Jack” x John McEnroe Nike Mac Attack’s are set to drop Dec. 19. Will you be coping a pair? What do you think they should be named? Let us know in the comments section below.