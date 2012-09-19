Kendrick Lamar – “Stay Schemin’ (Freestyle)” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar took a visit to the Raheem Devaughn show to speak to the songwriter/radio host about the making of good kid, m.A.A.d. city and his career progress to this point. “It was a real great experience, man. Tapping into old feelings and new emotions as well,” Kendrick said when asked about making this album. “There is no pressure, I figure if I continue to do what I’ve been doing, then I think I’ll be straight.”
After shooting the breeze with Radio Rah, K.Dot spit a quick freestyle over Rick Ross, Drake and French Montana’s street smash, “Stay Schemin.” Get a listen to the interview and the freestyle after the jump and don’t forget to cop good kid, m.A.A.d. city, which hits stores next month on October 22nd.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
Photo: YouTube