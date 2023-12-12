Tracy Morgan Reveals That He & Nas Are Related

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tracy Morgan has been in the entertainment game for decades, but it wasn’t until now that the OG comedian found out that he’s related to royalty in the form of the Queensbridge King, Nas.

According to HuffPost, Tracy Morgan participated in an episode of PBS’s Finding Your Roots series, and it was during that show that he learned that he and one Nasir Jones (Nas) are actually third cousins on his mother’s side. Tracy spoke about the discovery during a recent interview for the Connect The Dots podcast and recalled the moment he broke the news to Nas himself.

“I called him up, and I say, ‘Yo Esco,’” he said, according to HuffPost. “He said, ‘What up, Tray?’ I said, ‘Guess what? I just did ‘Finding Your Roots,’ me and you related.’ He started crying. I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me, I’m there.’”

Well, at least we know Tracy won’t be asking Nas to borrow money as the man is still living large off that $90 million Walmart settlement he won due to an accident he suffered back in 2014.

Still, it’s not like the men are strangers to one another as they do share a history already with Morgan explaining, “me and Esco was always tight before that. I did a show years ago on Comedy Central, a special called One Mic, that was for Nas’ mom, that just passed away. I named my special ‘One Mic,’ so me and Esco always been tight.”

Don’t be surprised if Tracy Morgan appears on Nas’ next album on a interlude or something.

The Tracy Morgan episode of PBS’s Finding Your Roots is set to air Feb. 20. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments section below.