YSL Defendant Shannon Stillwell Stabbed In Fulton County Jail

Shannon Stillwell, a defendant in the YSL RICO trial, was stabbed multiple times in Fulton County Jail with reports going wide that the trial would be delayed. The jury in the trial was dismissed early on Monday (December 10) in connection to the stabbing incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta reports that Shannon Stillwell, also known as Shannon Brown or “SB,” was stabbed by inmate Willie Brown several times after the pair got into a fight. Officials are unaware of what started the fight but what has come out is that Brown is in jail for several violent crimes, including murder, and is being held without bond.

Stillwell is one of five defendants connected to the murder of Donovan Thomas Jr., who was shot and killed in 2015. Thomas was believed to be part of a rival gang to YSL with prosecutors claiming Young Thug rented the vehicle used for the drive-by shooting that also left a teen boy harmed.

According to reports, Stillwell is said to be in stable condition and his attorney assured that their side will not look for a delay in the trial as his client recovers.

“Out of respect for Shannon’s privacy, I will not go into specifics about his health other than to say that I was happy to be able to see him and converse with him this afternoon,” the attorney said. “I encouraged him to rest, as he will need to be strong as we continue to fight the false allegations contained in the RICO indictment. We have never and will not be asking for a delay in this trial, but also recognize that the doctors will let us know what is best for Shannon in the immediate future. I hope to reunite Shannon with his family and loved ones in short order.”

