Kanye West – Black American Psycho Release Date? [PHOTO]

Even though Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music crew are busy promoting their new album, Cruel Summer, there is no rest for the weary as Mr. West is (possibly?) prepping his next solo album. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, pieces are coming together about Kanye West’s sixth solo album, rumored to be called Black American Psycho.

According to the website http://www.blackamericanpsycho.com, which is a domain owned by Def Jam Records, Kanye will be dropping what is allegedly is sixth studio album on October 23rd, 2012. Reports are surfacing that the number of artists that flew to Hawaii last month to finish Cruel Summer were actually on the island to work on Black American Psycho and not the group’s compilation album.

It gets deeper than that. Back in 2008, Kanye West explained that he got the inspiration for his video for “Love Lockdown” was inspired by the Christian Bale thriller, American Psycho.

“On this album (808s And Heartbreak) , I kind of embody Patrick Bateman from American Psycho,” West told Ellen Degeneres as a guest on her show a few years back. “You know at the end of the movie (that) he didn’t really kill anyone. (I just liked) the clean aesthetic and the way he was all about labels. I wanted to express all of that in the video.”

Coincidence? This is all speculation at this point. On a domain look up, it does say the site is owned by Def Jam Records, but it is registered at 825 Eight Avenue, New York, New York 10019; the former location of the record label. Time will tell.

UPDATE: The website blackamericanpsycho.com has been replaced with a random white dude wearing a “Free Assange” shirt, so it looks like that date is ducktales. However, a source close to Kanye West has been working on his sixth solo album. The source also said there are more surprises on the way from the G.O.O.D. crew. Stay tuned.

—

Photo: L.A. Times

Props: AK