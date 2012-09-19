Kanye West – Black American Psycho Release Date? [PHOTO]

Even though Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music crew are busy promoting their new album, Cruel Summer, there is no rest for the weary as Mr. West is (possibly?) prepping his next solo album. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, pieces are coming together about Kanye West’s sixth solo album, rumored to be called Black American Psycho.
According to the website http://www.blackamericanpsycho.com, which is a domain owned by Def Jam Records, Kanye will be dropping what is allegedly is sixth studio album on October 23rd, 2012. Reports are surfacing that the number of artists that flew to Hawaii last month to finish Cruel Summer were actually on the island to work on Black American Psycho and not the group’s compilation album.
Photo: L.A. Times
Props: AK